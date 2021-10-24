Spook Hill, New York A Phenomenon so Mysterious It’ll Leave You Baffled

There is a strange phenomenon in Adams, New York that will leave you speechless. It's mystery and magic baffled people so much the area has been named "Spook Hill".

Drive to Spook Hill in Middlesex, New York, throw the shifter into neutral and, believe it or not, the car will roll backwards, uphill! Or will it? Once you have done that a couple of times for the thrill of it, you and your friends can decide if your car has just been pushed by ghosts, the spirits of Native American Indians buried nearby or if it's just an illusion.

Get our free mobile app

According to Uncovering New York, Spook Hill, is on Newell Road near Canandaigua Lake. The Convergence reports, there is a similar mystical experience on Promised Land Road in Portville, New York. This location holds the nickname “the illusion” and “the gravity hill,”.

So is it an illusion? Tae Cooke, a lecturer in St. Bonaventure University’s physics department, drove to the end of Promised Land Road to see the hill for himself.

It really is just a perception thing. Physics is working just like it would. Putting the car into neutral at the right spot is the key to the illusion. It’s really downhill, but it doesn’t look like it, your eyes are playing tricks on you. - Cooke

There is also a Spook Hill in Florida with a similar experience occurs. I still choose to believe that ghosts are messing with us and pushing our vehicles up gravity hill but you can draw your own conclusions.

Hudson River Hospital for the Insane Beacon, New York

Washington Park Cemetery, Albany Washington Park in Albany was once a cemetery. Some say bodies remain buried in the park.