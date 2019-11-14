SpongeBob Will Host Syracuse’s Christmas Tree Lighting This Year

The kid (and millennial) in you will be excited about this. SpongeBob is making his way to Syracuse for the annual celebration and tree lighting in Clinton Square later this month.

Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants, grew up in East Syracuse, and is actually the cousin of Mayor Ben Walsh according to Syracuse.com. He'll host the tree lighting (as our favorite cartoon sponge) on November 29, alongside Maria Maldonado-Lewis, the city's constituent service advocate.

This is not the only exciting, new part of the tree lighting. The city is unveiling its new artificial tree in Clinton Square, and according to Syracuse.com, it'll be adorned with ornaments for the first time ever. The last ornament will be placed on the 42-foot-tall tree during the celebration, and there will also be live music and an ice skating performance by Snow Queen and the Snow Sisters.