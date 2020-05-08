Spirit Of Halloween Did NOT Donate PPE To Rochester Hospital

We all know social media can spread fake news and lies pretty easily. If you didn't know that before the Coronavirus pandemic, you definitely know now. Some of these fake news stories do put a smile on your face though.

It was spread on Social Media that Spirit Of Halloween, the Halloween pop up costume shop company, donated all sorts of PPE to those in need. This included boxes of sexy nurse face masks, and disposable rubber gloves to Rochester General Hospital. The Inner Loop website was the first to report:

The Hospital is currently trying to see if the Scream masks they received meet the face mask safety requirements set by WHO."

The website states that it's a "Fake News source" for Rochester New York. However, that didn't stop many from sharing the article on social media thinking it was real.

What is Quarantine-O-Ween?

Even though we are far from Halloween, sales for the online shopping portal of Spirit Of Halloween are up. Why's that? Social Media created the on-going holiday of Quarantine-O-Ween. It was officially kicked off on March 31st, but is still ongoing. Here's how it works from NJ.com:

You simply put on a Halloween costume and share pictures of your off-season attire on social media using the hashtag #QuarantineOWeen. Decorations, horror movies, candy and ghost stories are also welcome."

The idea for the socially distanced “holiday” comes from the Halloween community online, where Halloween is celebrated 365 days a year. So as long as you're having fun, and being safe, why not sport a Halloween Costume?