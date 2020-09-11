Spirit Halloween Opens At Sangertown Square In New Hartford

Sangertown Square in New Hartford is happy to announce the return of Spirit Halloween.

The nation’s largest specialty Halloween retailer has opened its doors in the JCPenney wing. As always, Spirit Halloween offers the same high-quality, one-of-a-kind shopping experience as years past, now with heightened health and safety protocols.

In-store safety measures include: all guests and associates wearing protective face coverings, social distancing markers, hand sanitizer stations at the entry of all stores, plastic shields around all registers, increased disinfecting of high-touch surface areas

and employee screenings.

Every store will include these additional safety precautions:

• Capacity limits

• In-depth associate training on hand hygiene and disinfectant protocols

• Single-use disposable microfiber wipes to diminish the risk of cross-contamination

• Hospital-grade Defender disinfectant, known to kill coronavirus in one minute

Spirit Halloween is now open at Sangertown Square in the JCPenny Wing next to Jimmy Jazz.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Have You Ever Heard Of Spirit Of Children?

At the heart of Spirit Halloween is Spirit of Children. This is a program that focuses on making hospitals less scary for kids and their families.

Since its inception in 2007, Spirit of Children has raised more than $65 million for hospitals across the country. Donations to Spirit of Children stay within local communities, with 100 percent of funds going to the Child Life department at partner hospitals. This year, Spirit of Children has a goal to raise more than $11 million."

When you shop, you can donate to this amazing organization.