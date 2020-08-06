Spirit Halloween Opening New CNY Location for 2020

It's almost time to get spooky! Halloween will be here before we know it, and Spirit Halloween is preparing by opening a new store right here in Central New York.

Spirit Halloween has several locations locally that are all opening over the next week or so.

Utica on Horatio Street in the Riverside Plaza. Open August 14th.

Syracuse in the Northern Lights Plaza near GameStop. Open August 15th

Onondaga Blvd in Syracuse. Open August 8th.

Clay on State Route 31. Open August 8th.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Soon, you'll be able to add another spot in the Mohawk Valley on to that list. Banners are posted outside the former Pier 1 Imports location in New Hartford's Consumer Square.

Credit: Kaylin, TSM

Credit: Kaylin, TSM

The status of the store opening is up in the air, as no information is posted on the retailer's website. Also, the building is currently empty. Signs say you can apply online at work4spirit.com.

When you visit the website, you can't see immediately what positions are available or where. Upon filling out an application for research purposes, we discovered several positions are available.

Screengrab from Work4Spirit.com

Earlier this week, rumors hit the internet that the retailer would not be opening this year due to COVID-19. They took to their social media to debunk that.

We've reached out to Spirit Halloween to see if they have an anticipated store opening date, but have yet to hear back. We'll update this story as we get more information.