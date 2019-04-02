Are you brave enough to spend the night in the most haunted house in New York state? There's an overnight ghost hunt planned if you dare.

A ghost hunt at the Hinsdale House is April 20-21. Explore the house on McMahon Road that first gained notoriety in 2000 after the book "Echoes of a Haunting" was published. Six years later the Discovery channel filmed an episode of A Haunting at the house.

Limited tickets are available for $89 and will include:

• Introductions and Q&A with your guides

• Opening protection ceremony

• Tour of the location documenting the history and paranormal activity

• Guided investigations with ghost hunting equipment available for your use

• Paranormal experiments to try and contact the other side

• Free time to explore and investigate on our own

• Evening recap and evidence review (time permitting)

• Sage cleansing ritual upon leaving (optional)

You're advised to bring a flashlight, sleeping bag and wear appropriate clothing for ghost hunting in April. You can also bring your own hand held hunting gear if you wish. Pizza, snacks and soft drinks will be provided.