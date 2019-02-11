On September 19, 2017, Brooklyn Hall ’s parents were told that she had a brain tumor and while the doctors at St. Jude Children's research hospital and at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital have done all they can for five-year-old Brooklyn, her most recent scans show that the cancer is back and unfortunately, the tumors are inoperable. Brooklyn’s doctors have told her parents that she only has months left to live.

Meghan Hall

Brooklyn’s parents, Meghan and Kurt Hall, and her big brother, Logan, have created a bucket list for this precious girl so that she can be given as many beautiful memories as possible before her journey on earth is done. Memories that will bring joy to her little self and memories that her family will be able to look back on when she’s gone.

Every girl deserves the prom of her dreams, and that’s what Brooklyn will be given on Sunday, March 10th at the Mariott Syracuse Downtown from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Brooklyn and her family have extended an open invitation to anyone who would like to attend to do so. Dress up or don’t, the important thing isn’t what you wear, but that you show up to celebrate life, and to be a part of Brooklyn’s bucket list.

Meghan Hall

Admission to ‘A Prom for Danger Girl’ (Brooklyn’s middle name is Danger, yes, really!) will be $10 per person at the door and all ages are welcome, especially kids! There will be dancing, appetizers and desserts, a silent auction, and of course, lots of laughter and memory making.

If you’re unable to attend but would like to make a donation to Brooklyn’s Bucket List Fund, you may do so here .