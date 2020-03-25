Social Distancing Inspires ‘The Drive-By Birthday Party’

It's incredible how quickly we adapt. Throw up your hurdles, we'll find a way.

Most of us have never had to deal with a serious, fast-spreading illness like coronavirus which has prompted us to worry about things like density control and social distancing.

Under these circumstance, when a loved one has to celebrate a birthday what should you do? You adapt and throw a Drive-By Birthday Party, of course.

Drive By Birthday Party (via Jason Gugnacki on Facebook)

Kudos to this CNY family for finding a great way to show a loved one how much they cared, even when they couldn't throw a 'traditional' party: gather the family and share a cake and hugs. However, they did get to see one another and sing 'Happy Birthday', all while keeping a safe distance.

When life goes back to 'normal' I'm sure we'll all have plenty of catching up to do.