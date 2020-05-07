Snow squalls and white out conditions in May? It's possible for Mother's Day weekend in central New York.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Oneida and Madison counties.

May see a quick 1 to 3 inches of snow from the Catskills across the Southern Tier of New York into Northeast PA Friday evening. The higher end of this range is more likely in elevations over 1500 ft...with lesser amounts in the valleys.

Snow squalls are possible during the day Saturday with widespread lake effect snow showers. Gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph and brief near whiteout conditions are possible across central New York.

There should be another short wave that moves through on Saturday which will help keep the snow spread across a good portion of the region and not allow one corridor to get persistent snow.

Snow showers are expected to linger Saturday evening but start to taper off late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Snow amounts will more than likely be less than an inch.

Friday Night: Rain likely before 10pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 10pm and 11pm, then snow showers likely after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday: Snow showers likely, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

There may be another quick moving system some time between early Monday and Monday night with chances for rain and/or snow showers. Amounts should be light.