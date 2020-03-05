Snommegang Oneonta 2020 Beer Festival. Check Out These Breweries

Join us in downtown Oneonta for Snommegang 2020 on March 21. Hundreds will attend with over 100 taps pouring all your favorite local and national (and international) beers! Get tickets by clicking HERE.

There will be a total of 41 breweries at Snommegang this year and in the coming weeks, we'll share them all with you. Here are four of our featured breweries joining us for the festival:

SIX POINT BREWERY: This brewery will come up from their location in Brooklyn, N.Y. to offer us tastes of some of their most popular beers, like Bengali, Alpen-Flo, Sweet Action and Trail Haze. Learn more about this brewery by click here six point beer

CIDER CREEK HARD CIDER: This cider company has their production facility in Canisteo, N.Y. with a satellite tasting room in Hammondsport. They proudly use only 100% New York State apples. Learn more about this company by clicking here cider creek.

NORTHWAY BREWING COMPANY: This brewery hails from Queensbury, N.Y. Their beers carry with them the aura of the mighty Adirondacks with names like Avenue of the Pines, Perfect Day Pilsner and Burly Beard Oatmeal Stout. Learn more about this brewery by clicking here northway brewery

RARE FORM BREWING COMPANY: Hailing from Troy, N.Y., this brewery opened its doors in 2014. One of their most popular beers is Trophy Dicision IPA. Their website says "In an ode to both our city and to one of our favorite bands, we brewed this immensely satisfying New England IPA with a medley of American hops along with a dose of wheat and oats. This unknown pleasure is sure to become a familiar favorite." To learn more about this brewery visit rare form

Check back on this page in the near future for a look at other breweries attending Snommegang 2020.