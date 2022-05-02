Million Dollar Smart Home For Sale In Clarence New York

The housing market in Western New York has jumped into the 21st century as an amazing "Smart Home" is up for sale in Clarence, New York.

The home at 9281 Tonawanda Creed road is listed on Zillow for $1.95 million dollars and features six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The home sits on 9.5 acres of land that includes a pond and boasts a 6.5 car garage.

This Clarence home is a complete "smart" home. It features state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, video, audio, climate, & security technology.

The home also is an open space lovers' dream. It features 18foot vaulted ceilings that are framed with Amish-made pine beams, beautiful Asian Walnut hardwoods, and an amazing floor-to-ceiling stoned gas fireplace.

The kitchen has customized showplace cabinets, ILVE appliances, 2 dishwashers, a farm sink, 2 separate breakfast bars, a large island with charging outlets, a walk-in butler's pantry, and a sub-zero fridge.

The primary bathroom comes with separate "smart" mirrored vanities, marble walls, heated flooring, & glamour spa shower with a one-of-a-kind blue onyx LED-lit decorative piece.

Laundry won't be an issue as this home boasts two separate laundry rooms on either side of the home.

This home offers over 5000 square feet of living space and a fully finished basement that gives you another 1400 square of living space. This home is a tech-loving family's paradise.

Check out some amazing photos of this smart home for sale in Clarence.

9281 Tonawanda Creek Road A smart home is up for sale in Clarence and it is amazing.

