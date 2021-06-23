Small Tornado Did Touch Down in New York During Severe Storms

A tornado did touch down in New York during the severe storms this week.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton confirmed an EF-1 tornado occurred in Dryden, New York, on Monday, June 21. It touched down in Yellow Barn State Forest at 5:38 PM and ended at 5:49 PM.

The tornado was 85 yards wide, traveled 2.8 miles, and contained estimated peak winds of 90 mph.

A tornado warning was issued for Herkimer and Hamilton counties as the storm rolled through Central New York on Monday, but luckily it didn't touch down.

Tornado in Lee Center

Tornadoes are rare, but they do happen in Central New York. A small tornado touched down in Lee Center on Thursday, June 3. "This tornado was very unusual in that it came from a shower, no thunder was reported," the National Weather Service tweeted.

A 100-year-old barn on Pritchard's Farm, on Sulphur Springs Road in Lee, was leveled by the storm. Almost all the cattle had been moved to safety as the storm approached. However, one cow and a few chickens were lost. A raffle is being held to raise money for cleanup costs.

2020 Tornadoes

Two EF-1 tornadoes touched down Saturday, August 29, 2020. The tornadoes caused heavy damage to homes and properties in Stillwater, Saratoga County, and Schaghticoke, Rensselaer County.

An EF1 tornado with winds of 100 MPH touched down in Stillwater causing severe damage to a home on McDermott Road and several trees were uprooted. "This was a brief touchdown with a path length of approximately .25 miles and a width of 50 yards," the National Weather Service said.

Another EF1 tornado with 110 MPH winds occured in Schaghticoke causing significant damage to a home on Verbeck Avenue. Several large trees were uprooted. Damage was also done to the roof of a high school and elementary school in the area.

Check out the damage the tornadoes left behind from Dan Laroe, who toured Schaghticoke after the storm.

Tornado Strikes Saratoga County in 2020

