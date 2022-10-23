Slash Says Guns N’ Roses Have a ‘Couple of Epic’ Songs to Release

Guns N' Roses still have "a couple of epic" songs left to release, according to Slash.

The top-hatted guitarist called in to Eddie Trunk's Trunk Nation SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday to discuss the band's upcoming plans for touring and releasing music, as well as his desire to record a new album. You can listen to the excerpt below.

"I want to go in and cut a whole brand new record at some point, probably sooner than later," Slash said. "But other than that, we have stuff [that's still] got to come out. So that's gonna be coming out piecemeal over the next… few months or something like that. So that's basically it. We have one more tour left to do next summer, and then that'll free us up to be able to go in and work on a new record."

Slash Discusses New Guns N' Roses Music on 'Trunk Nation'

Guns N' Roses released two new songs, "Absurd" and "Hard Skool," last year, marking the first material to feature singer Axl Rose, bassist Duff McKagan and Slash since their 1994 cover of the Rolling Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil." Both songs date back to the Chinese Democracy sessions and feature newly recorded parts from Slash and McKagan.

Slash said Guns N' Roses reworked several other songs in this fashion during the pandemic. "There's a handful of those songs that we absolutely fixed up and did when we were in lockdown," he explained. "Those have yet to be released, so those are gonna come out. ... We're just gonna put out like one or two songs, and another one or two songs, and I think that's gonna be pretty much all of them. I'm not sure exactly how many we did in total."

The guitarist noted that the band's other unreleased songs "don't have the same kind of amount of history, 'cause I know 'Hard Skool'… goes way back. But there's a couple of epic ones coming out, so I'm excited about that."

Guns N' Roses will also release a mammoth Use Your Illusion box set on Nov. 11. The 97-track collection includes full recordings of their May 16, 1991 performance at New York's Ritz Theatre and their Jan. 25, 1992 performance at Las Vegas' Thomas & Mack Center. The "super deluxe" box set also contains a Blu-ray video of the complete Live In New York concert film. The band previewed the release with a live video of "You Could Be Mine," recorded at the Ritz.