Skunk Tests Positive For Rabies In Town Of Bridgewater

A skunk has tested positive for rabies in the Town of Bridgewater.

The Oneida County Health Department says the skunk was sent to the State Department of Health Wadsworth Center in Albany, were positive test results were reported.

Officials say the skunk was killed by a resident and no humans were exposed to it.

The Health Department is urging pet owners to keep their pets updated on rabies vaccinations.

A rabies clinic will be held on October 11th, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Sherrill Community Center.

For more information on rabies prevention, contact the Oneida County Health Department at (315) 798-5064 or log onto ocgov.net/health