Sip Sip Hooray Liquor Store Coming to Destiny USA

Finally! Something to cheer about. A liquor store is coming to Destiny USA in Syracuse.

Sip Sip Hooray will feature over 1,000 choices of wine and liquor, including options from local and international regions at affordable prices.

Deep discounts will be available for regular and bulk buyers. Plus, you'll find a wide and unique variety of wines and spirits for every pallet.

Sip Sip Hooray will offer in-store pickup and delivery as well as in-store wine tastings on the weekends when it opens in September.

You'll find the new liquor store in the old Ruby Tuesdays location on the first level of Destiny USA, across from Panera Bread.

Sip Sip Hooray will be open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 9pm and on Sunday from 11am to 6pm.

Destiny USA re-opened July 10th after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.