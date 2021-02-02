Sign Up For COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Alerts With Kinney Drugs

The majority of people who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine are in a constant state of competing for appointments to get the shot. One local pharmacy is allowing you the opportunity to sign up to be notified when new appointments are available.

The pharmacy chain announced that they are providing a new service where you can sign up for text or email alerts to give you the opportunity to book a vaccine appointment. While their supply is fairly limited each week, new appointments are being made available on a somewhat regular basis.

To sign up for this system there are several methods to do so. You can visit the Kinney Drug website at https://kinneydrugs.com/. They are encouraging on the home page all visitors to their website to sign up by filling out a simple online form. You can also use your cellphone or smartphone to sign up for the alerts. All you have to do is text "COVID" to 51094.

This may be one of the easiest and mildly stress-free ways to wait for your vaccine appointment. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced again Monday that the scheduling of new appointments for first dose vaccine at the county POD locations is still suspended. Until they get an additional vaccine supply, county officials can't take any new people at their Griffiss International Airport and Mohawk Valley Community College vaccination sites. Second dose appointments will still be honored as scheduled for those who already got their first shot.

You can still try and schedule appointments for the state vaccine site at SUNY Poly in Marcy by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829). You can check your eligibility for receiving the vaccine at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.