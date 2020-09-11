Sicilian Delight Pizzeria- Half Off Thursday

We know you love the food and restaurants in Central New York. You have missed it a lot since COVID hit. We want to help you dine out, or dine in, on a budget with Half Off Thursday. On Thursday September 17th, you'll be able to try Sicilian Delight Pizzeria of New Hartford.

About Sicilian Delight Pizzeria

Need a bite to eat after a full day of shopping? Stop by Sicilian Delight Pizzeria and experience authentic Italian pizza, pasta, salads, stromboli, calzones, desserts and more! Create your own pizza or choose from one of their specialty pizzas, including the Capri, chicken bacon ranch, white spinach or deluxe delight. If a tasty stromboli or pasta dish is what you're craving, try their baked ziti, chicken riggles pasta dish, pepperoni or sausage stromboli. And don't forget the garlic knots! They're open seven days a week and offer takeout and delivery.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

How To Save With Half Off Thursday

Starting Thursday September 17th at 8AM, the Half Off Thursday deal of the week goes live. This week buy a $25 for Sicilian Delight for only $12.50.