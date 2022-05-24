Sheriff’s Office Has Some Boater Safety Tips Before You Hit The Lake

With Memorial Day weekend almost here, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is stressing the importance of boater safety.

Sheriff Rob Maciol was joined by local officials in Sylvan Beach on Tuesday to get the word out.

Maciol spoke about various boater safety issues, including the importance of wearing life jackets and the zero-tolerance policy for those who operate boats while intoxicated.

“In 2020 nationwide, 75% of boating accident deaths were drownings and 7 out of every 8 drowning victims were not wearing life jackets, so it is clear that personal flotation devices clearly work and they clearly save lives”, said Sheriff Maciol.

Officials also stressed the importance of knowing the waterway and the weather forecast before heading out on the water.

Here are the updated New York State Boating Laws:in New York State

As of January 1, 2020, everyone operating a motorized vessel will need a NYS Boater’s Safety certificate by 2025. This is a requirement of the new legislation known as “Brianna’s Law:

If you were born on or after January 1, 1993, you needed the certificate by the first time you operated a vessel in 2020.

If you were born on or after January 1, 1988, you will need the certificate by the first time you operate a vessel in 2022.

If you were born on or after January 1, 1983, you will need a certificate by the first time you operate a vessel in 2023.

If you were born on or after January 1, 1978, you will need a certificate by the first time you operate a vessel in 2024.

If you were born before 1978, you will need a certificate by the first time you operate a vessel in 2025.

This is National Boater Safety Week.

