7 Fugitives Wanted By The Secret Service In NY And NJ [Photos]

While most people think of the President of the United States when the agency actually does investigations outside of the White House,

We have an integrated mission of protection and financial investigations to ensure the safety and security of our protectees, key locations, and events of national significance. We also protect the integrity of our currency, and investigate crimes against the U.S. financial system committed by criminals around the world and in cyberspace.

These 7 fugitives are wanted by the Secret Service in New York and New Jersey.

1. Oleksandr Vitalyevich Ieremenko

Wanted By: Newark Secret Service

Reward: $1 Million

From: Ukraine

U.S. Secret Service U.S. Secret Service loading...

Beginning on or about February 2010, Oleksandr Vitalyevich Ieremenko and other co-conspirators engaged in an international computer hacking and fraudulent securities trading scheme whereby they: (a) hacked into the computer networks of Marketwired, PR Newswire, and Business Wire; (b) stole confidential press releases containing material non-public information from the victim companies’ internal computer networks prior to their public release; and (c) traded ahead of the material non-public information contained in the stolen releases before its distribution. During the course of the scheme, Ieremenko and his co-conspirators accessed more than 150,000 stolen releases and executed profitable trades based on the material non-public information contained in the stolen releases. In total, the scheme generated more than $30 million in illicit trading profits.

2. Allan Esteban Hidalgo Jimenez

Wanted By: New York Secret Service

Reward: None Listed

From: Costa Rica

U.S. Secret Service U.S. Secret Service loading...

On May 28, 2013, the Southern District of New York unsealed charges against Liberty Reserve, a company that operated one of the world’s most widely used digital currency services, and seven of its principals and employees with money laundering and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business. Liberty Reserve is alleged to have had more than one million users worldwide, including more than 200,000 users in the United States, who conducted approximately 55 million transactions, virtually all of which were illegal, and laundered more than $6 billion in suspected proceeds of crimes. Allan Esteban Hidalgo Jimenez managed the daily operations of Liberty Reserve starting in approximately 2010.

3. Roman Sergeevich Kotov

Wanted By: Newark Secret Service

Reward: None Listed

From: Russia

U.S. Secret Service U.S. Secret Service loading...

From at least August 2005 through on or about July 2012, Roman Kotov and other co-conspirators operated a prolific hacking organization that was responsible for several of the largest known data breaches. Among other exploits during that period, the defendants and their co-conspirators penetrated the secure computer networks of several of the largest payment processing companies, retailers, and financial institutions in the world, and stole the personal identifying information of others.

4. Pavel Pavlovich Dubovoy

Wanted By: Newark Secret Service

Reward: None Listed

From: Ukraine

U.S. Secret Service U.S. Secret Service loading...

Beginning on or about February 2010, Pavel Pavlovich Dubovoy and other co-conspirators engaged in an international computer hacking and fraudulent securities trading scheme whereby they: (a) hacked into the computer networks of Marketwired, PR Newswire, and Business Wire; (b) stole confidential press releases containing material non-public information from the victim companies’ internal computer networks prior to their public release; and (c) traded ahead of the material non-public information contained in the stolen releases before its distribution. During the course of the scheme, the co-conspirators accessed more than 150,000 stolen releases and executed profitable trades based on the material non-public information contained in the stolen releases. In total, the scheme generated more than $30 million in illicit trading profits.

5. Ahmed Yassine Abdelghani

Wanted By: New York Secret Service

Reward: $1 Million

From: Costa Rica

U.S. Secret Service U.S. Secret Service loading...

On May 28, 2013, the Southern District of New York unsealed charges against Liberty Reserve, a company that operated one of the world’s most widely used digital currency services, and seven of its principals and employees with money laundering and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business. Liberty Reserve is alleged to have had more than one million users worldwide, including more than 200,000 users in the United States, who conducted approximately 55 million transactions, virtually all of which were illegal, and laundered more than $6 billion in suspected proceeds of crimes. Ahmed Yassine Abdelghani managed the daily operations of Liberty Reserve between approximately 2006 and 2009.

6. Alexander Sergeevich Kalinin

Wanted By: Newark Secret Service

Reward: None Listed

From: Russia

U.S. Secret Service U.S. Secret Service loading...

On August 17, 2009, the District of New Jersey charged Alexander Sergeevich Kalinin – listed in the indictment as “Hacker 1” – and others in connection with hacking into the computer networks of corporate victims and deploying malware on those networks. The purpose of these intrusions was to steal credit and debit card numbers and corresponding card data from those networks and to sell this information to other co-conspirators for profit.

7. Egbe Tony Iyamu

Wanted By: Newark Secret Service

Reward: None Listed

From: Nigeria

U.S. Secret Service U.S. Secret Service loading...

Egbe Tony Iyamu is a member of the Cape Town, South Africa-based chapter of the “Neo Black Movement of Africa” criminal organization, also known as “Black Axe.” From at least 2011 until 2021, Iyamu and other members of Black Axe worked together to engage in widespread Internet fraud involving romance scams and advance fee schemes. The conspirators used social media websites, online dating websites, and voice over Internet protocol phone numbers to find and talk with victims in the United States, while using a number of aliases.

Get our free mobile app

When You Can't Legally Have Marijuana In New York State

Everything Renters Need To Know About Legal Evictions In NYS