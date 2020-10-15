Second Syracuse Freshman Dies Just One Day After Tragic Accident

Syracuse University is mourning the death of two students this week after a second freshman died Wednesday night.

In a letter to the campus community Thursday morning, Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Marianne Thomson wrote that John "Jack" Lundin died unexpectedly. Lundin was a first-year student from Tuckahoe, New York, studying magazine, news and digital journalism in the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. He was a resident of Flint Hall.

The cause of Lundin's death is currently unknown.

Syracuse freshman Trevor Pierce died Tuesday evening after a tragic collision with a campus trolley. Syracuse Police Sgt. Matthew Malinowski told Syracuse.com that Pierce was riding his skateboard near the university when he collided with the vehicle, but further details about the crash are still under investigation.

"This is an especially difficult week for our community as we mourn the loss of two young lives," Thomson wrote. "Know that there are resources and services available to support our students, faculty and staff during this difficult time."

Thomson urged those in need of support to reach out and seek help through resources like The Barnes Center at the Arch, Carebridge, and Hendricks Chapel.

"In this difficult moment, it is important that we lean on one another for support and be there for those who need help," Thomson wrote. "If you, or someone you know, is struggling in the face of these losses, please reach out to one of the above resources, or to a friend, family member or colleague."