Say it ain't snow! Flakes are in the forecast for Easter weekend in central New York.

Luckily we won't have to break out the snow shovels. The National Weather Service says we won't see lots of the white stuff, but we will see it.

The snow showers begin late Thursday night into Friday morning, with the heavier snow in Northern Herkimer County where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Midnight to 6pm Friday. 2 to 6 inches is possible with 40mph wind gusts.

Less is expected in Oneida County.

Thursday Night: Rain and snow showers between 11pm and 3am, then snow showers after 3am. Wind gusts as high as 32 mph.New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday: Snow showers before 9am, then rain and snow showers between 9am and noon, then rain showers after noon. Wind gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 2am, then a chance of snow showers after 2am. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers between noon and 2pm. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Easter Sunday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Madison County could see up to 5 inches of snow - an inch overnight, 4 more inches Friday and Friday night.