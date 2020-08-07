Maybe with all the renaissance festivals across New York State being cancelled due to COVID19, you're looking for your medieval fix. You can rent the End of the Rainbow castle in the Saratoga Springs area of Upstate New York.

Inside this castle from AirBnB you'll find 7 bedrooms, with 9 beds to sleep in, and 5.5 bathrooms.

Large mansion-like property situated on 8 acres in a pristine,private setting with pond,beautiful garden,castle gateway entrance,and expansive 2700 SQ foot outdoor space. 6000 Sq/ft of living space.A vaulted 2 story high open,entrance, with an ornate grandiose chandelier, 2 staircase leading to 2nd flr bridge,overlooking to equally as vaulted, large living area,perfect for entertaining. It contains 7 bedrooms,3 king size beds and 5-1/2 baths,jacuzzi tubs, very expensive new hot tub & two firepit"

It's a castle. Need we say more? If you want to feel like royalty, you'll need to spend like royalty. The castle can be yours for $1,500 a night. If you're able to get a large group of friends together, or family, it could be one heck of a night out.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

If you're looking for things to do, you're only 13 Minutes from downtown Saratoga Springs. You can plan all sorts of adventures, or just hang out around your castle.

Check out some of the photos of the castle, and of course, you can go to AirBnB's website for all the booking information, and more photos.