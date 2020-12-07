Route 5S Roundabout In Utica Set To Open

For fans of the end of construction season here in Central New, you'll love driving in Utica soon. It looks like the roundabout on State Route 5S in downtown Utica will be opening soon.

This new roundabout is located at the intersection of John Street in downtown Utica. The roundabout has been under construction throughout the year, but is expected to open the week of December 14th.

While it’s not the first roundabout in Utica, the Route 5S roundabout is the first double-lane traffic circle in the city, Lubey said. The roundabout at Oneida Square is a single lane."

According to the Utica OD, this roundabout joins a list of what will be seven now in Oneida County.

This roundabout in Utica is part of a $16 million project called 'ROUTE 5S SAFETY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT.' The project's goal is to re-shape the portion of Utica that nearly everyone travels through, from where Broad Street and 5s meet to Broadway. The project is going to make the area safer for pedestrians and bicyclists and easier to navigate for drivers.

