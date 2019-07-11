Rome Welcomes 2019 Cycling The Erie Canal Bike Tour

Over 700 bicyclists arrived in Rome this afternoon as they peddle from Buffalo to Albany on the 2019 Cycling the Erie Canal Bike Tour.

The bikers were greeted at Fort Stanwix by Mayor Jacqueline Izzo and representatives from the Rome Chamber of Commerce.

“We enthusiastically welcome the many visitors who will be sampling Rome’s hospitality as this is a great opportunity to showcase our restaurants, attractions, and places to visit to hundreds of tourists who may decide in the future to make return visits with their families,” said Chamber Board Chairman Wes Cupp.

They'll camp out on the lawn of Fort Stanwix tonight before they depart from the Rome YMCA tomorrow morning to continue their 8-day trip across the state.