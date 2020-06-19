Rome Police Still Investigating Friday Stabbing On West Liberty

Rome Police are still investigating a Friday morning stabbing incident in the city.

Units were dispatched to 610 West Liberty Street at approximately 11 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Police say, when officers arrived on scene they learned four men had been involved in an altercation. During the course of the fight, police say one of the individuals was stabbed and sustained a non-life threatening injury to the back. Police confirmed the victim is a 34-year-old Rome resident, but have not released his name.

According to police the man was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive. During the course of questioning, police say the victim was uncooperative with investigators.

Police say the motive of the stabbing is still unknown, but police are looking for the public's help in gathering as much information as possible. You can contact Detective Sharon Rood at (315) 339-7716.

You can also leave anonymous tips with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. By submitting an anonymous tip to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers you may be eligible for a cash reward if information you provide to the organization leads to the prosecution of a suspect for any crime. There are several ways to do it. You can submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com or by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS).