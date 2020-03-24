Rome Family Won’t Let Virus Stop 70 Year Tradition

The Ciotti family in Rome, has been getting together every month for the last 70 years. This month they are spreading the love virtually. Renee Cassidy, the 'kahootzing queen' of the family, delivered hugs and kisses from her back deck, while under self quarantine.

The Ciotti family meetings started as a way to keep the family together and it's been going strong with each new generation. There's themed family picnics, Christmas Parties, a Winter Ball and an Easterbread Contest.

Photo Credit - Kim Ciotti Luczak

Each month the President, which rotates among the family members, uses an old family club box to run the meeting. "It was made by our eldest Uncle Vinny and it holds our agenda, prayer, flag and mallet," says Kim Ciotti Luczak.

Photo Credit - Kim Ciotti Luczak

This year will be the first time the family has had to cancel the annual Easterbread Contest. They hope to still have a summer family picnic to honor their grandparents. "This would have been their 100 year anniversary," says Kim.

Archangel Ciotti was an immigrant from Italy who came to America at age 17. He joined the army at 19 and fought in WWI. After he was honorably discharged Archangel worked at Revere in Rome for 40 years.

Photo Credit - Kim Ciotti Luczak

Archangel married Margaret Seriani in 1920 and they had 11 children, 44 grandchildren, 88 great grandchildren. "And great greats are still popping out," jokes Kim.

Photo Credit - Kim Ciotti Luczak

"We are blessed to have family around to do these fun things with," says Kim.

To keep everyone safe, the Ciotti family is finding new ways to spread the love without spreading the coronavirus. Hopefully they can all get together in person soon.