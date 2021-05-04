Rome Community Theater Hosting Drive In Movie Nights

If you're looking to get out of your house, look no further than the Rome Community Theater for their Drive-In nights that are coming to Rome, New York.

For $10 per car, you can enjoy all of these drive-in movies at the Rome community Theater located at 8911 Turin Road in Rome. Refreshments will also be for sale for each film. Here's a look at the upcoming schedule for the end of May, and all of June:

FRIDAY, MAY 28 and SATURDAY, MAY 29- Royal Wedding

This classic comes from 1951. It's a musical comedy starring Fred Astaire and Jane Powell as brother and sister dance act. They encounter challenges and romance when booked in London during the Royal Wedding.

FRIDAY, JUNE 4 and SATURDAY, JUNE 5- The Little Shop of Horrors

It's a 1960's classic night with comedy and horror all mixed together.

Seymour Krelboin (Jonathan Haze) works a flower shop and creates a new plant species he names Audrey Junior in honor of his girlfriend Audrey (Jackie Joseph). Audrey Junior begins speaking and demands to be fed human blood and flesh.

FRIDAY, JUNE 11 and SATURDAY, JUNE 12- A Star is Born

You might be obsessed with the Lady Gaga version, but why not enjoy the original from 1937? This version stars Janet Gaynor and Fredric March.

A young woman comes to Hollywood with dreams of stardom, and achieves them only with the help of an alcoholic leading man whose best days are behind him.

FRIDAY, JUNE 18 and SATURDAY, JUNE 19- An Evening of Sherlock Holmes

It's double feature night: “Sherlock Holmes and The Secret Weapon,” and “Sherlock Holmes Faces Death.”

FRIDAY, JUNE 25 and SATURDAY, JUNE 26- McLintock

John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara star in this classic 1963 western comedy.

You can read more on their website for upcoming events.

The City of Rome was the home to a drive in theater at one point. Many remember it, and many enjoyed it. That was the concept that the Rome Community Theater used to launch these drive in movie nights.

“The pandemic has created such a void of live entertainment, and since performing on stage is still in the future, we wanted to find some way to include our loyal patrons and introduce Rome Community Theater to perhaps a new audience,” said Barbara Seaton, theater board president. “Rome used to have a drive-in movie theater, and many people remember the fun of it.”

