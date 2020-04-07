Rome Artist Recreates Old Norman Rockwell for New Normal in New York

Norman Rockwell was known for painting the everyday life of America and its culture for decades. But since COVID-19, everyday life has changed.

Heather Rasha Andrewski changed Rockwell's famous 'Girl Reading the Post' painting to represent America today. "I decided to draw since I'm not much of a painter, the Post cover to reflect more with the times we are facing and show the comparison of the first half of the 1900's to now in 2020."

Photo Credit - Heather Rasha Andrewski

The painting, also known as 'Cover Girl,' first appeared on the front of the Saturday Evening Post March 1, 1941. It was Rockwell's 199th overall out of 322 total paintings that were published in the Post. Rockwell gave the painting to Walt Disney but the original is now a permanent collection of the Norman Rockwell Museum in Massachusetts.

Andrewski says Rockwell is her favorite artist and the Girl Reading the Post portrait was just the beginning. "I have some others that I want to do."

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Red Coronavirus Banner at the top of the page' or in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app and turn on notifications.