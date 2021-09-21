Rolling Stones Play First Show Without Charlie Watts: Video

The Rolling Stones played their first concert without Charlie Watts last night.

At a private event hosted at Massachusetts' Gillette Stadium by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, the band performed a 14-song set with new touring drummer Steve Jordan, six days before resuming the delayed No Filter tour.

You can see video and the set list from the show below.

In early August, the Stones announced that Watts would most likely not join the band for the North American leg of the tour because the drummer was recovering from an unspecified medical procedure. Concerts had already been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform '(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction'

Steve Jordan, a highly regarded drummer, producer and songwriter who worked closely with Keith Richards throughout his solo career, was named as Watts' touring replacement. Three weeks later, Watts died at age 80 of unspecified causes.

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform 'Jumpin' Jack Flash'

Last night's show featured the debut of two new tracks, "Living in the Heart of Love" and a cover of the Chi-Lites' "Trouble's A' Comin," from the upcoming expanded edition of the band's 1981 album Tattoo You.

Jordan will get his first chance to perform with the Stones in front of a full house on Sept. 26 in St. Louis. The band's No Filter tour is scheduled to conclude on Nov. 20 in Austin.

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform 'Miss You'

The Rolling Stones, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021

1. "Let's Spend the Night Together"

2. "Tumbling Dice"

3. "Under My Thumb"

4. "Trouble's a Coming"

5. "Living in a Ghost Town"

6. "You Can't Always Get What You Want"

7. "Midnight Rambler"

8. "Miss You"

9. "19th Nervous Breakdown"

10. "Start Me Up"

11. "Gimme Shelter"

12. "Sympathy for the Devil"

13. "Jumpin' Jack Flash"

14. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform '19th Nervous Breakdown'