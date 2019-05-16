Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled 2019 ‘No Filter’ Tour Dates

The Rolling Stones are starting up again. The band has announced that the rescheduled dates for their previously postponed No Filter North American tour will kick off June 21 in Chicago, Illinois.

All of the cities from the previously postponed shows are "locked in" for new dates, the band announced via Twitter. In addition, a new show has been booked for New Orleans. "Tickets sold for the original date will be honoured," the band explained in another tweet . "Fans DO NOT need to exchange their tickets. Those who cannot attend the re-scheduled date can refund their tickets by accessing their Ticketmaster account."

Frontman Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery in early April, forcing the band to postpone their previously announced tour dates. The “minimally invasive” heart valve replacement procedure required the enigmatic singer to rest and recover for several weeks. At the time of his surgery, Jagger expressed disappointment in having to postpone shows. “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on the road as soon as I can,” the singer stated via a Facebook post .

More recently, Jagger posted video of himself dancing in front of a studio mirror, sparking rumors that the band was preparing to head back on tour.

The newly rescheduled No Filter tour dates come on the heels of Honk , the compilation album released in April, featuring tracks from each of the band's studio albums since 1971. A deluxe edition added 10 live performances, including collaborations with Dave Grohl , Florence Welch and Ed Sheeran .

Rolling Stones 2019 No Filter North American Tour Dates (Rescheduled)

06/21 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

06/22 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

06/29 Burl's Creek, ON - Burl's Creek Event Grounds

07/03 Washington, D.C. - FedEx Field

07/07 Foxboro, MA - Gillette Stadium

07/14 New Orleans, LA - Mercedes-Benz Superdome

07/19 Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field

07/23 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

07/27 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

08/01 E. Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

08/05 E. Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

08/10 Denver, CO - Broncos Stadium at Mile High

08/14 Seattle, WA - CenturyLink Field

08/18 Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium

08/22 Pasadena, CA - The Rose Bowl

08/26 Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

08/31 Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium