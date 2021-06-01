Roger Waters Posts Disputed Liner Notes to Pink Floyd’s ‘Animals’

Roger Waters has revealed that the long delay in releasing a remixed version of Pink Floyd's Animals has been caused at least in part by a battle over the album's liner notes. Now, he's bypassing the problem.

In new online posts, Waters says he's agreed to have the remastered 1977 LP issued without liner notes. But he also shared the disputed content, while accusing former bandmate David Gilmour of exaggerating his role in the band's accomplishments.

"As I am banned by Dave Gilmour from posting on Pink Floyd’s Facebook page with its 30,000,000 subscribers," his message begins, "I am posting this announcement here today and in full on rogerwaters.com."

The post goes on to argue that Gilmour "does not dispute the veracity" of the liner notes, which place Waters at the center of the project's conception, songwriting and cover-art design, but that Gilmour "wants that history to remain secret.

"This is a small part of an ongoing campaign by [Gilmour and his wife Polly Samson] to claim more credit for Dave on the work he did in Pink Floyd, 1967-1985, than is his due," Waters adds. "Yes he was, and is, a jolly good guitarist and singer. But, he has for the last 35 years told a lot of whopping porky pies about who did what in Pink Floyd when I was still in charge. There’s a lot of 'we did this' and 'we did that,' and 'I did this' and 'I did that.'"

Gilmour married Samson in 1994; she has served as a late-period co-writer on a number of his songs, both with Pink Floyd and as a solo artist.

Waters also revealed that he used his pandemic-mandated downtime to start work on his memoirs, which he promises will reveal more instances where Gilmour claims too much credit. As an example, Waters cites an interview where Gilmour discusses how an opening cash register loop was edited together for the song "Money," then states that Gilmour wasn't even in the room when it was created.

"The full story of what really happened is in my memoirs! So, I hope that whets your, and David and Polly’s appetites," Waters concludes.

