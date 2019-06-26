Rob Schneider Receives Important Piece Of Jacket Back

Comedian and actor Rob Schneider was performing in Upstate New York at a show located at Bethel Woods. He thrilled a young fan in the crowd when he threw him his jacket. However, he realized he needed a piece of the jacket back.

After the show Schneider realized that the jacket had a treasured gift from his children in one of the pockets.

“There’s a little Indian pouch in the left pocket. I’ll give you a signed poster from Adam Sandler and me,” he offered in a video. “I need that. It’s from my little kids.”"

Fortunately for Schneider, Syracuse.com reports that Dayle Claus, the mother of the boy who caught the jacket, saw the post and responded.

“I’m the Mom of the kid (Austin) who got the jacket. I would be happy to send it back,” she wrote, adding that she and her family loved the show.

Don’t forget to check your pockets.