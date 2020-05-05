RITZ Cheese Crackers Recalled Across CNY

RITZ Crackers, available in most CNY grocery stores, have been recalled due to incorrect labeling and packaging issues.

For those with food allergies, something like this could be deadly. The outer packaging of the Family Size Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches was incorrectly packaged with a cheese cracker wrapping instead of peanut butter. The outer carton does have an allergen advisory.

The recall is for RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size (21.6 oz. carton) product with Best When Used By Dates listed below. The crackers were available at Walmart, Price Chopper, Hannaford, Family Dollar, Dollar General, and other locations across Central New York.

Peanut allergy symptoms can vary from mild to severe and include:

Runny nose

Skin reactions, such as hives, redness or swelling

Itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat

Digestive problems, such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea or vomiting

Tightening of the throat

Shortness of breath or wheezing

The Mayo Clinic says a peanut allergy is the most common cause of food-induced anaphylaxis, a medical emergency that requires treatment with an epinephrine (adrenaline) injector (EpiPen, Auvi-Q) and a trip to the emergency room.

Anaphylaxis signs and symptoms can include:

Constriction of airways

Swelling of the throat that makes it difficult to breathe

A severe drop in blood pressure (shock)

Rapid pulse

Dizziness, lightheadedness or loss of consciousness

An allergic reaction can start within a few minutes to a few hours after eating peanuts or peanut products.

You can contact the company Monday-Friday, from 9am to 6pm at 1-844-366-1171 for more information about the recall.