RIT Issues Mandatory Flu Shot Requirement In Rochester

RIT is requiring that students, faculty, and staff who will be on campus for any reason receive a seasonal flu vaccination by the start of Spring Semester.

According to WHAM, the university says individuals have until the start of the spring semester to get immunized.

Doctors have recommended people get their flu shots as soon as possible this season. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials are hoping to avoid exhausting the healthcare system between the two viruses."

What does that mean for colleges here in Central New York?

Syacuse University has launched the "Stay Safe Pledge" on their website. Syracuse and Cornell universities for the first time this fall are making students get flu shots. SU and Cornell students must submit proof they got vaccinated against the flu unless they have a medical or religious waiver. SUNY Upstate Medical University has required student flu vaccinations since 2017, and LeMoyne College does not mandate flu shots. This year the school is “strongly encouraging” students and staff to get vaccinated.

New York state already requires students to be immunized against diseases such as measles, mumps and rubella. Vaccination mandates are opposed by some parents who question the safety of vaccines and object to the government telling them what to do."

The flu killed 188 children in the U.S. during the 2019-2020 flu season.

What You Should Know About the Flu

This fall and winter, the flu virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 may both be spreading. For that reason, experts say getting a flu shot will be more important than ever. Getting a flu shot now is more important than ever because doctors don’t know what the risk is of having both flu and COVID-19 at the same time. You can read more facts on this upcoming season on the NY State Of Health website.