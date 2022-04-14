There is now one fewer candidate for the GOP nomination for Governor in New York.

Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli was unable to gather the required 15,000 signatures needed to appear on the ballot for the upcoming June primary for the Republican line.

Carpinelli is one of eight candidates for the GOP-line listed at Ballotpedia.

Despite his unsuccessful attempt to get on the ballot, Carpinelli shared a positive message with supporters as it relates to the future of New York:

“New York state is going to be OK. In the long run, we’re going to be fine. We may go through some hard times. We may not have people that we like in the offices that we have disagreements about, but you know what? New Yorkers are resilient. We’re tough, we’re forgiving and we have a lot of faith,” Carpinelli said on his Facebook page.

He also told supporters he will continue to serve as Sheriff and be “an advocate for everything that we believe in — the Constitution, we the people, our future, the children.”

Carpinelli also announced his intent to endorse one of the remaining Republican candidates in the near future.

Lee Zeldin, currently at U.S. House Representative who represents New York's 1st congressional district, is the party's endorsed candidate but who ultimately represents the party will be determined by the primary election.

The field of Republicans hoping to disrupt the Democrat controlled legislature -Senate, Assembly and Governor - includes other well known names and faces. Among them, is Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino who unsuccessfully attempted to unseat Andrew Cuomo in 2014.

Other candidates still vying for the Republican nomination include:

Lee Zeldin, party endorsed candidate

Rob Astorino

Harry Wilson

Andrew Guiliani

Kris Lord

Skiboky Stora

Derrick Gibson

Primary elections in New York will be held on June 28.

