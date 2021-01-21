Rent Snowshoes And Skis From The City of Oneida Parks And Rec

Looking for some winter fun with snowshoes and skis? The city of Oneida Parks and Recreation department has your back.

They posted the news on Facebook offering up some winter fun:

We have skis and snowshoes for rent! Call us at (315) 363-3590 or message us on FB"

All they need are your shoe size and height to rent them out. The cost is $7 for the day, $10 for the weekend, and kids are listed as free. Pick-up and drop off of the equipment is between 8:30AM - 4:30PM.

Need a place to ski and snowshoe? They recommend heading over to The Oneida Rail Trail.

What Is The Oneida Rail Trail? Where Is It?

Many sections of former railbeds are being used by the community in Oneida as the Oneida Rail Trail. The goal of the Oneida Rail Trail is to improve greenspaces and connect them together.

These trails are open to hiking and biking as well as cross country skiing and snow shoeing in the winter. Leashed pets are also allowed on the trail."

History Of Snowshoeing

According to Snow Shoe Racing, snowshoeing dates back to present-day central Asia about 6,000 years ago:

It is believed that as these ancestors to the Inuits and Native Americans, migrated from Asia to North America, they brought the snowshoes with them, which were modified slabs of wood.

It took quite a long time before this need for winter wear was turned into recreation. This took place around the 1970’s. Wooden snowshoes are generally categorized in three different styles or shapes: oval, yukon, and bear paw. You can read more here.