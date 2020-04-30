A central New York neighborhood got together for a giant game of social distance catch.

80 kids, parents, teachers, even ducks and dogs took part in the virtual game of catch in Remsen. They threw everything from baseballs, soccer balls, tennis balls, basketballs, volleyballs, footballs, medicine balls and bowling balls. Luckily the bowling ball was rolled rather than thrown.

Erin Hamlin even joined in on the fun.

Watch the virtual game of catch with what looks like the entire town of Remsen above.