Real-Time Map For Coronavirus Includes CNY

As more and more people become infected with the coronavirus, Johns Hopkins has developed a real-time zoomable user-friendly map to track the outbreak as it unfolds.

Johns Hopkins University says the mortality and transmissibility of 2019-nCoV are still unknown, but we can keep track of infections in real-time for locations like CNY.

The interactive web-based dashboard/map is hosted by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering. We can now visualize and track reported cases in real-time, giving you results at the county level that's updated about four times per hour.

The new dashboard focuses on confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, and recoveries for all affected countries. New cases are identified via various twitter feeds, online news services, and direct communication. City-level case reports in the U.S., Australia, and Canada began on February 1, using the US CDC, Government of Canada, Australia Government Department of Health and various state or territory health authorities. All manual updates (outside mainland China) are coordinated by a team at JHU.

The first reported individuals infected were December 8, 2019, and were stallholders from the Wuhan South China Seafood Market. Infected travelers (primarily air) are known said to be responsible for the virus outside Wuhan, a major air transportation hub in central China.

Prevention Via The CDC:

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.



Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.



Stay home when you are sick.



Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.



Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.



Follow CDC's recommendations for using a facemask. CDC does not recommend that people who are well wearing a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.



[Information from Johns Hopkins University, CDC]