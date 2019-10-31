Power Companies In NY Share Advice Ahead of Wind Storm

Get ready for one of the windiest Halloween nights in a long time. As a strong low front with heavy winds and rain approaches, utility companies in NY have some advice.

Power outages are inevitable for this storm and you need to be prepared.

We received a new release from NYSEG That says, in part:

Before a storm strikes:

Sign up for Outage Alerts to receive updates automatically by phone, text, or e-mail as the company updates the status of the restoration process in their area. Customers can sign up for outage alerts by visiting here for NYSEG and here for RG&E.

Keep battery-operated flashlights and radios on hand, along with supplies of drinking water and non-perishable foods.

Make sure that smart phones, tablets and other mobile devices are fully charged.

Fill your car’s fuel tank.

As for National Grid: