Our warmer and drier 2020 summer played havoc with more than crops and landscaping. It had an impact on the fishing season, especially in the Salmon River. So, the DEC is opening the Lower Fly-Fishing Section for some catch-and-release action starting this Saturday, October 31.

The DEC usually increases waterflow into the Salmon River Labor Day weekend when water levels at the reservoir are above critical levels. However our lack of rain and warm temperatures kept the levels low and forced officials to delay the increased flows to protect salmon during their spawning run.

The decreased water levels and above normal temperatures raised concerns salmon would become trapped in the Salmon River and perish. To ensure sufficient numbers still reached the hatchery for maintaining the salmon stocking program, the DEC decided not to open the Lower Fly-Fishing Section of the river to anglers. This section, located just below the hatchery is usually where most salmon and fishermen meet. The section will open on this Saturday for catch-and-release fishing.

DEC.gov

Anglers are reminded to fish responsibly as some rules and regulations changed at the beginning of the season. All COVID-19 guidelines remain in place too.

Socially distance at least six feet apart;

Mask - Wear one when you cannot maintain social distancing, especially in parking lots and along footpaths;

Avoid sharing gear when possible;

Respect your fellow anglers and the resource by providing space and practicing ethical angling; and

Take out what you bring in or place trash in receptacles.