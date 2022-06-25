Police Searching for Woman from Sodus, New York

Authorities are asking for help from the public finding a missing woman from Wayne county.

The New York State Police says that Barbara Fox was last seen earlier this morning, Saturday, June 25, 2022, near 5366 State Route 88 in Sodus, New York. The address is near Fish Farm Road.

5366 State Route 88 in Sodus, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps (image captured October 2018) via Google Maps (June 2022) 5366 State Route 88 in Sodus, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps (image captured October 2018) via Google Maps (June 2022) loading...

She was last observed wearing grey shorts and a black shirt. She is described as being five feet six inches (5'6") tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. he has brown eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police at: (585) 398.4100.

Police have not yet said whether they have any leads in the case. No additional information has been provided by police at this time.

Barbara Fox Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (June 2022) Barbara Fox Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (June 2022) loading...

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

Get our free mobile app

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. It the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

The Ten Most-Watched Shows on Netflix Right Now Here are the most-watched shows on Netflix on June 24, 2022.

Great Disney+ Movies You Might Have Missed These excellent films are all waiting to be discovered on Disney+.

How Does Obi-Wan Kenobi Fit Into Star Wars Continuity? The Disney+ series left us with a lot of questions about how (or even if) it fits into established Star Wars continuity. Let’s try to answer them.