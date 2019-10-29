Police Say NY Pasta Thieves Caught by Trail of Macaroni

I'm not a criminal mastermind but maybe you shouldn't eat your stolen good until you get back to the hideout.

I could be wrong but If memory serves me correctly you're supposed to leave a trail of bread crumbs if you're trying to be found. What about a trail of pasta?

According to Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, an eatery called Build-a-Burger Restaurant in Mount Morris, New York was robbed of both the cash register and the restaurant's surveillance system. It was also determined that the thieves stole a large bowl of macaroni salad.

This was discovered after the police followed a trail of pasta that the alleged thieves ate on their escape route.

Police discovered gloves, money and parts to to the register at the end of the trail.

Three suspects are now in custody and face several charges.