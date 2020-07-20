Police Investigating Targeted Attacks on New York Law Enforcement

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating four separate attacks on Law Enforcement agencies.

A suspicious packet was attached to the front door of the public safety building in the village of Canton Sunday morning. The golden foil packet contained LSD with a typed message that read “Take a trip beyond the pigpen."

Three similar packets with the same note were found. One at the Potsdam village police department. Another at the Norfolk Town Police Department and a fourth at the Norwood Police Department.

“These cowardly acts towards all law enforcement are not going to be tolerated and to whomever this individual or individuals are, should be assured that we will be doing everything within our power to seek you out and hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law," said Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien.

U.S. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik supports law enforcement and hopes those responsible are arrested. "The targeted attacks on our St Lawrence County law enforcement are inexcusable & must be prosecuted," Stefanisk tweeted. "This is particularly painful to our North Country community after the positive grassroots #BackTheBlue parade in Waddington. #NY21 stands with law enforcement and their families."

The Sheriff’s Office is working with members of the New York State police, Potsdam Police, Norwood and Norfolk Police Departments as well as the St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua and Federal Law Enforcement.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 315-379-2428.