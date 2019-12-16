Police Identify Woman Killed After Being Struck By Car In Utica

Utica Police have identified the young woman killed in a car-pedestrian accident in the city.

Officials say, at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday units were dispatched to the area of Lansing and Mohawk Streets for reports of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle.

A short time after the reported incident the pedestrian was pronounced dead, police say.

Photo Courtesy of UPD and Family of Victim

Ultimately, Utica Police determined the identity of the victim to be 20-year-old Dinasia Murray.

The investigation is still underway by members of the UPD Accident Reconstruction Team and The Criminal Investigations Division.

Police say, the case is still in the early stages of investigation and once complete a full review will take place to determine any charges or additional investigative determinations.