Two men and a woman have been arrested for an alleged scheme that stole more than $65,000 from Remington Arms in Ilion.

State Police say one of the men, 49-year-old David Tabor of Poland, NY, is a former employee of Remington. The two others, 43-year-old Matthew Edwards, and 38-year-old Rachel Geer, both from Remsen, are not, but all three stand accused of creating a fake business and using the fraudulent entity to steal more than $65,000 from the company over a period of several months.

Each is facing charges of Grand Larceny in the second-degree, a class-C felony, Scheme to Defraud in the first-degree, and fourth-degree Conspiracy. The latter are both class-E felonies, according to state police.

The exact nature of the alleged scheme is unclear, but WIBX has learned a case against the trio was recently presented to a Herkimer County grand jury. Calls to Herkimer County District Attorney Jeffrey Carpenter were not returned as of this posting.

..Check back for updates. We will add new information to this story when it becomes available...

