Pink Floyd Is Launching A Weekly Series Of Concert Videos This Friday

Pink Floyd is following in the footsteps of Metallica. Man, I never thought I'd write that sentence. Anyway, during the coronavirus pandemic, Pink Floyd is releasing concert videos and special clips from shows on their YouTube Channel.

According to an article in Forbes the concert clips will start this Friday, April 17th at 12 p.m. The first show will be from Pulse, recorded at the now-demolished venue of Earls Court, London, during The Division Bell Tour.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app