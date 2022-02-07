Pete Davidson Welcomed Back to City He Called ‘Trash’ With SU Crowd of Boos

Pete Davidson was welcomed back to the city he called 'trash' with a crowd of boos. A loud crowd of boos.

The Saturday Night Live celebrity was at the Syracuse-Louisville college basketball game at the dome on Saturday, February 5.

"Welcome back to the 'Cuse," Syracuse Athletics tweeted, with a picture of Davidson in the stands wearing a SU hat and sunglasses.

The disguise didn't do much good. Fans booed Davidson when he was placed on the Jumbotron because he trashed the city during a 2018 interview about his movie Big Time Adolescence, which was filmed in Syracuse.

‘’Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse. Syracuse, you know, it’s trash. Worse than Staten Island."

Davidson seemed to take it all in stride. He could be seen laughing and clapping to the chorus of boo on the Jumbotron at the game. It was loud too. One fan can even be heard saying, "Oh my God, I love it."

Davidson is a New York native. He was born in Staten Island and his father was a firefighter who died in the September 11th attacks. A few weeks ago, Davidson and fellow SNL colleague Colin Jost bought a decommissioned Staten Island ferry. They want to refurbish it and turn it into a comedy club.

SU men's basketball is a hot ticket among the stars. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were seen at the Dome in 2020 with Jimmy Fallon, who attends a lot of games.

