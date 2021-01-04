If you can make it over the age of 100, you should have whatever you want to celebrate your birthday with. That's exactly what happened in Pennsylvania recently.

Meet Francis Warner. He's currently a resident of a Pennsylvania nursing home and just celebrated his 101st birthday. He didn't celebrate with cards, or a cake. According to KUTV, he celebrated with an ice cold beer. His drink of choice for the big day, a big can of Coors Light.

Francis Warner, known by family and friends as “Uncle Bunny,” celebrated his birthday Thursday at Maple Winds Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Portage. One of Warner’s main requests, though, was that he got to enjoy an ice-cold beer."

Staff report that they took special safety precautions so Warner could see his family. Along with the ice cold beer, his room was also decorated and he was served a birthday cake.

If you reach the age of 100, you should have whatever you want to celebrate your big day.

