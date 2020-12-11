Palmieri Tests Positive For COVID-19

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

A statement from the Mayor’s Office says Palmieri experienced minor symptoms and is feeling better now.

The mayor is working from home and will quarantine for the appropriate amount of time under CDC guidelines.

Palmieri says he appreciates the outpouring of support from the public and encourages everyone in the community to take the pandemic seriously and abide by all CDC, state and local health department guidelines.