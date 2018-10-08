Ozzy Osbourne fans in San Diego and Los Angeles will have to wait a little longer to see the Prince of Darkness. The singer has postponed his shows tomorrow (Oct. 9) and Thursday (Oct. 11) while he continues to recover from an infection .

The Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl show will now take place on Monday, Oct. 15, while the San Diego show has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 18 in Chula Vista, Calif. at the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre. Organizers have also revealed that Osbourne's Mountain View show at the Shoreline Amphitheatre will be moved to Saturday, Oct. 20.

Osbourne did let fans know that he was feeling better on Saturday after his surgery, admitting that the ice cream made it all better. See the photo posting below.

Osbourne's "No More Tours 2" trek will resume this Saturday (Oct. 13 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden. Stone Sour will open that date, though the support for the three rescheduled performances has yet to be determined.

